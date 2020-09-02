Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,728.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,513.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,169.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,523.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

