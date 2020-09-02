Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 108.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $88,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,169.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,523.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,513.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

