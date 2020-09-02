Seascape Capital Management Invests $764,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 108.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $88,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,169.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,523.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,513.87. The firm has a market cap of $1,728.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

