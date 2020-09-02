Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 289.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,523.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,513.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

