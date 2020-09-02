LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,523.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,513.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

