Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,169.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,523.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,513.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.