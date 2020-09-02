Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 3,000 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after buying an additional 387,575 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after buying an additional 363,015 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,424.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after buying an additional 323,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

