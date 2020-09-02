Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.1% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.54. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

