Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Integer by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 2,219.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Integer by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti increased their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

ITGR opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

