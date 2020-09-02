US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of MTS Systems worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 60,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. MTS Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.