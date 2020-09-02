Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,144,000 after purchasing an additional 70,961 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 249,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 42.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 522,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNR. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.43.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.65. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.