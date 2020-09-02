Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 117.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,619 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAH opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $417,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,065,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,606,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,445 shares of company stock worth $3,262,467 in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

