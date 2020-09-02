Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 600 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 600 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,912,663 shares in the company, valued at $165,973,038.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 23,124 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $569,312.88.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 18,294 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $451,312.98.

On Monday, August 10th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 24,662 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $601,752.80.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,193 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $365,695.51.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 22,850 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,139.50.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 1,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $24,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 6,351 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $152,678.04.

On Monday, July 6th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $64,349.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $502,944.00.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.54%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 80.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,428,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 638,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 535,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,549 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

