Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.60. Tesla posted earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $475.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.49 billion, a PE ratio of 247.42, a P/E/G ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.29. Tesla has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,954 shares of company stock valued at $56,170,816 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $220,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

