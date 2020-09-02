Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 9,626 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of NuVasive worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NuVasive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NuVasive by 47.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NuVasive by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.58, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

