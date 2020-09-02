Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $246,000 in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Perrigo by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Perrigo by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Perrigo by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 841,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 244,493 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

