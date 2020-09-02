Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,565 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $429,378.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.