Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,114 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1,500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Silgan by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,245,000 after buying an additional 958,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $24,094,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,354,000 after buying an additional 776,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,873,000 after acquiring an additional 210,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

