HighTower Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.43. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $34,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,262,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,926 shares of company stock worth $13,283,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.