State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $76.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $1,047,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,779.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,613 shares of company stock worth $3,364,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

