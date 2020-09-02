State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Plug Power by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plug Power from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $11,678,336.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,476,828 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,886. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLUG opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.