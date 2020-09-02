New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

UA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

