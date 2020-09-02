Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47,077 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.5% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $90,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Shares of MSFT opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average of $185.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

