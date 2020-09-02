PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,585 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 310.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 72.7% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities cut shares of LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. CL King upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.