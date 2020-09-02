TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after buying an additional 1,653,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.54. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

