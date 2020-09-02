Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 262,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $231.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

