1ST Source Bank Has $27.52 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 262,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,404,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,732.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.