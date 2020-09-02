Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 32,940 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,594 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The company has a market cap of $1,732.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

