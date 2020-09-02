Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,387 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

