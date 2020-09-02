MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Microsoft stock opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.54. The company has a market cap of $1,732.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

