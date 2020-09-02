Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,859 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

