Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $231.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

