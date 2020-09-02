Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Scientific Games worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 58.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. Scientific Games Corp has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGMS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

