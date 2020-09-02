CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.63% of CEL-SCI worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 253,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 86,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 25.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 39.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter.

CVM opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

