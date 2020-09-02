Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Slack by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Slack by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after buying an additional 4,556,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Slack by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,599,000 after buying an additional 1,859,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Slack by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,986,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Slack by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,734,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,564,000 after buying an additional 272,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,988.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,603.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,285.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,041,291 shares of company stock valued at $66,509,778. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

