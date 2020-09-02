Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,176,000 after buying an additional 273,552 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after buying an additional 89,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW stock opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $138.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.31.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.