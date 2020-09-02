Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

