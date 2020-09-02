Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 66,673 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of 1life Healthcare worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEM opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. 1life Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.87.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 1life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 140,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $4,185,572.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,928.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,031 shares of company stock worth $14,600,893 in the last quarter.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

