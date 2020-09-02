Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.98 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $1,808,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,537.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 110,891 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $201,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $27,053,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Insiders have sold a total of 35,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.60.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

