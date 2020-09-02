Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 3,449 Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 37.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $637,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 22.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,507,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,172,689 shares of company stock worth $190,035,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion and a PE ratio of -4,288.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

