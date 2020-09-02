California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,976 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Signature Bank worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 30.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $299,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

SBNY opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.83. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

