Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

