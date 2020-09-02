Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fox Factory by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Fox Factory by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000.

Shares of FOXF opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $118,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

