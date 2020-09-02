8,204 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Agree Realty by 9.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.20. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

