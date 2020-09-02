Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,495 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.