Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 11,605 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Integer worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Integer by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 2,219.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Sidoti increased their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.77. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

