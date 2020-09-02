Vasta Platform Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VITL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vasta Platform in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vasta Platform’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $43.30.

In related news, Director Gisel Ruiz acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $18,682,476.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

