Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $11.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.68. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.18 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BofA Securities upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,086.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,372.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,373.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,184.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $953.23.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.