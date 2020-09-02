Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to post $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 to $6.14. Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $3.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $14.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $22.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Several analysts have commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $822.00 to $977.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.93.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total transaction of $14,984,821.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total value of $5,336,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,916 shares of company stock worth $55,244,155. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,605,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 53,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $880.49 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $897.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 1.01.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

