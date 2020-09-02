Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the highest is $4.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $15.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $19.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,438 shares of company stock worth $444,579. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

